VW independent girls hoops roundup

Delphos Jefferson 62 Lincolnview 33

Lyv Lindeman scored 21 points and Lauren French added 14, and Delphos Jefferson defeated Lincolnview 62-33 on Thursday.

The Wildcats (18-1, 6-0 NWC) set the tone early and raced out to a 24-6 first quarter lead, with French and Lindeman combining for 14 points. Hannah Wiltsee added a pair of treys in the period. The lead was 34-14 at halftime, then eight more points by Lindeman helped extend the advantage to 47-26 after three quarters.

Lincolnview’s Emerson Walker scored seven of her team high 11 points in the fourth quarter. Carsyn Looser added nine points, including five in the third quarter, and Makayla Jackman scored seven points, all in the first half.

Delphos Jefferson will play at Fort Jennings on Monday and Lincolnview (11-9, 2-4 NWC) will travel to Allen East on Tuesday.

Van Wert 57 Kenton 48

KENTON — 25 points by Kyra Welch and a strong fourth quarter by Van Wert allowed the Cougars to pull away from Kenton for a 57-48 victory on Thursday.

Welch scored nine points in the first quarter and Van Wert carried a 13-11 lead into the second period, then led 27-19 at the half, with Sofi Houg scoring nine of her 12 points in the second stanza. Kenton (9-12, 4-4 WBL) trailed by just three, 41-38 entering the fourth quarter, but Van Wert hit 6-of-10 foul shots to help notch the win

Van Wert (11-8, 5-3 WBL) will play at Lima Central Catholic on Monday.

Crestview 50 Ottoville 39

OTTOVILLE — No. 10 Crestview scored the final eight points of the game to get by upset minded Ottoville 50-39 on Thursday.

The Big Green led 17-14 after the first quarter, but Crestview (15-4) used a 12-4 second quarter scoring advantage to lead 26-21 at halftime. The Knights took a 37-34 lead into the fourth quarter, then Crestview outscored Ottoville 13-5 in the final period.

Three Crestview players finished in double figures – Cali Gregory led the way with 21 points, Ellie Kline added 15 and Laci McCoy scored 12. Kate Selhorts led Ottoville with 11.

Crestview will host Wayne Trace on Monday.