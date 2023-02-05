Carol Ann Speelman

Carol Ann Speelman, 88, of Van Wert, went to her heavenly home at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Enon, Ohio, after a brief time with hospice care.

She was born at home November 23, 1934, in Van Wert County, to the late Thomas P. and Ruth K. (Parrish) Snyder. Carol married Alfred L. Speelman October 16, 1955, and he preceded her in death December 21, 1987.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Jane (Gene) Cross of Enon; grandson, Cameron Cross; granddog, Koda; brother, Ralph (Jeannie) Snyder; sister-in-law, Sally Snyder; sister-in-law, Rosalyn Speelman, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruth, and brother, Frank Snyder.

Carol Speelman

Carol graduated from Hoaglin-Jackson High School in 1952. After graduation, she worked at the Van Wert Overall Factory. Eventually, Carol began working at the Van Wert County Courthouse in the title department and retired 50 years later from the courthouse after holding the title of Clerk of Courts of Van Wert County for 20 years.

The title she cherished the most through the years was MeMe, given by her grandson, and her all-time favorite pastime was spending time with him and watching his musical and sporting events.

Carol loved purple and often could be seen wearing multiple items in her favorite color. She enjoyed having a cup of chocolate raspberry coffee from local coffee shops and a Pearson’s Maple Bun candy bar which reminded her of special trips with her own mother. In retirement, she passed the time reading books her daughter brought from her work at a library. Her favorites were from the gentle read section: Amish stories, contemporary fiction, and historical fiction. Karen Kingsbury, Beverly Lewis, and Debbie Macomber were some of her favorite authors. She read over 400 books during the past few years.

Through the years, Carol was a member of the Van Wert County Women’s Republican Club, Van Wert County Century Club, Van Wert County Trustees and Clerks Association, Ohio Clerk of Courts Association, YWCA, Van Wert County Farm Bureau, Ohio Township Association, Buckeye Sheriffs’ Association, Van Wert County Historical Society, and Van Wert Wassenberg Art Center. She also volunteered for the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.

Carol was a member of Zion Christian Union Church and attended First Baptist Church through the years.

Visitation is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services led by John Rager will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Fair for the Gospel Tent, Van Wert County Humane Society, or First Baptist Church of Van Wert.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Kalogerou’s office for care through the years and to CVS pharmacy, especially Matt and Chris for their assistance and kindness.