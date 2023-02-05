Eric M. Thomas

Eric M. Thomas, 37, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on October 23, 1985, in Van Wert, the son of Steve and Cindy (Utendorf) Thomas. Eric was a 2004 graduate of Van Wert High School. In 2008, he earned his bachelor’s degree in education from The Ohio State University and his MBA from Colorado Technical University in 2017.

He had worked as an industrial arts teacher and more recently was a private contractor for handicap assisted technology. Eric was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Eric was a devoted and proud father to his daughter, Colette. Simply, she was the fuel that fired his epic battle. He endured years of a debilitating hell to be her dad, physically, for as long as he possibly could with an amazing grace. All the while, keeping his sarcastic, dry sense of humor with a high level of mischievous behavior towards those who loved and cared for him.

Eric fought the good fight. He finished his race- and he did it on his terms!

In addition to his pride and joy, Colette, Eric is survived by his parents, Steve and Cindy Thomas of Van Wert; a sister, Erin (Anthony) Moran of Troy; a brother, Craig (Viviana) Thomas of San Francisco, California; his nephew and nieces, Rachel, Landon, Kyah and Arya Moran; a maternal grandfather, Bob Hamburg of Kalida, and many loving aunts and uncles.

Eric was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Pete and Evelyn Thomas; and maternal grandparents, Marilyn Utendorf Hamburg and Paul Utendorf.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert with Father Chris Bohnsack and Father Charles Obinwa, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Eric`s memory may be directed to The PHAALS Foundation (Putnam Co. ALS) or to the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter.

To share in Eric’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.