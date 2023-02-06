Beginning beekeeper class scheduled

VW independent staff/submitted information

CELINA — Anyone interested in learning about honey bees and beekeeping is invited to attend Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association’s (GGLBA) 9th annual Beginning Beekeeping Class on March 11, 2023 at the Richardson-Bretz Building in Celina. The class will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

Participants will learn everything they need to know to begin keeping bees themselves. Topics will cover all aspects of beekeeping and is designed for the “new-bee” as well as those with some knowledge or

experience with honey bees.. Classroom demonstrations will show attendees how to assemble hives and frames and install foundation. Cost of the class is $50 per person in advance and includes the book

“Bee-Sentials: A Field Guide” (a $28 value). A child or spouse can also register in advance for $25 per person (no book). Walk-in registration will be $60 per person ($30 for a child or spouse).

Each person registered will receive a one-year membership in Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association ($15 value), a one-year membership in the Ohio State Beekeepers Association ($20 value) and the chance to win one of several beekeeping-related door prizes. Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature, and other handouts will also be available.

Attendees can order hives and locally produced honey bee nucleus hives (nucs) on the day of the class. A cash or check deposit of $100 per nuc and $75 per hive kit ordered is required on the day of the class. Instructors will include GGLBA members along with Dwight Wells, a recognized speaker and researcher in the field of honey bees.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and class size is limited to 35 people. To enroll or for more information, go to gglba.ohiostatebeekeepers.org or contact Ty Shelby 419.236.3734 or Scott Cohen, 937.470.2866.

The Richardson-Bretz building is located at 119 W. Fulton Street in Celina (just behind the Mercer County Library). Coffee, doughnuts, and refreshments are included. Lunch will be on your own.

Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association (GGLBA) meets monthly on from 7-9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the St. Marys Community Public Library.