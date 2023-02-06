The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Boys sectional hoops pairings set

VW independent sports

Boys sectional basketball pairings were set on Sunday, using the Martin RPI computer rankings for the first time.

Van Wert (12-7) is the No. 3 seed at the Division II Liberty-Benton district. The Cougars opted for an opening round bye and will face the February 22 winner between Elida (7-11) and Upper Sandusky (3-16) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Lima Sr. The winner will advance to the Liberty-Benton District to face No. 2 seed St. Marys Memorial, Kenton or Fostoria.

Crestview is the No. 1 seed at the Elida district. The Knights (16-2) chose an opening round bye and will face Miller City (10-8) or Leipsic (7-11) for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Van Wert High School.

No. 12 seed Lincolnview (1-17) will face Delphos St. John’s (13-5) in the sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, at Van Wert High School. The winner will face No. 4 seed Pandora-Gilboa (14-4) for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Van Wert.

