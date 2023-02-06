Boys sectional hoops pairings set

VW independent sports

Boys sectional basketball pairings were set on Sunday, using the Martin RPI computer rankings for the first time.

Van Wert (12-7) is the No. 3 seed at the Division II Liberty-Benton district. The Cougars opted for an opening round bye and will face the February 22 winner between Elida (7-11) and Upper Sandusky (3-16) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Lima Sr. The winner will advance to the Liberty-Benton District to face No. 2 seed St. Marys Memorial, Kenton or Fostoria.

Crestview is the No. 1 seed at the Elida district. The Knights (16-2) chose an opening round bye and will face Miller City (10-8) or Leipsic (7-11) for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Van Wert High School.

No. 12 seed Lincolnview (1-17) will face Delphos St. John’s (13-5) in the sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, at Van Wert High School. The winner will face No. 4 seed Pandora-Gilboa (14-4) for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Van Wert.