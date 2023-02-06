Convoy barn move successful, now at its new home

This massive barn in Convoy was moved moved from one farm to another, a distance of about one mile, to its new home. Lincoln Ridge photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The move is complete.

A century old 4,000 square foot barn was successfully moved about one mile from a neighboring farm, D&D Poling Farms to Lincoln Ridge Farms, a process that was slow going.

“We are humbled by everyone’s support and will forever be grateful to D&D Poling Farms for the opportunity to relocate this 100-year-old structure that belonged to their family,” Lincoln Ridge Farms said in a Facebook post. “We also want to thank our neighbors and fellow farmers for allowing us to move this barn nearly one mile through their land.

Preparation work for the move began on Wednesday and skid loaders used steel plates or beams to help move it through neighboring fields. Wolfe House & Building Movers of North Manchester, Indiana facilitated the move. The actual move itself began on Friday.

The 40-ton Gambrel barn was once used for horses, cattle and loose hay storage. After restoration is complete, the barn will become part of the farmstead and The Olde 1884 Church at Lincoln Ridge Farms, and used for weddings, receptions, farm to table dinners and special events.