County Spelling Bee…

Crestview Middle School eighth grader Lainey Gardner (center) successfully defended her title as Van Wert County Spelling Bee champion Sunday at the Marsh Foundation. She clinched her second straight championship by correctly spelling the word “Acrid.” Gardner was presented with a certificate, a plaque and $150. The runner-up was Crestview Middle School seventh grader Lana Buckner (left) and the third place finisher was Van Wert Middle School sixth grader Darda Appiah (right). Each received a certificate and a plaque, and $100 and $50 respectively. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent