Mary Lou Early

Mary Lou Early, 82, of Van Wert, died at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2023, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on July 23, 1940, in Celina, the daughter of Noel and Edith Brush, who both preceded her in death. Mary Lou was married to James W. Early, who passed away on November 2, 1995.

Family survivors include her sons, Troy Baldwin of Van Wert, and Kevin Baldwin; her daughter, Betty (Tim) Anderson of Willshire; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Brush and a sister, Leota Anderson and three infant siblings.

Mary Lou worked at Kennedy Kit for many years and was an home interior crafter. She was also a member of Trinity Friends Church.

There will be calling hours from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at Cowan Funeral Home, Van Wert, with a memorial service held at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating.

Preferred memorials: to the family

