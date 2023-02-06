Michael Lee Fisher

Michael Lee Fisher, of Linden, Michigan, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, after battling multiple myeloma for three years.

Mike was born on April 2, 1948 in Van Wert to Marvin and Billie (Roth) Fisher. He married his high school sweetheart Brenda (Smith) on September 28, 1968. Mike graduated from Van Wert High School in 1966 where he played baseball and basketball and later came to love the game of golf. In 1984, while living in Naperville, Illinois he won the state racquetball championship. No matter where Mike lived he was a loyal Ohio State fan, but he also loved his Detroit Tigers. His career began with Federal Mogul in 1967, and after 38 successful years, he retired as Vice President of Global Sales and Application Engineering in the Sealing Systems Operations at Federal Mogul Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan.

Mike is remembered as a great guy and the best boss ever. Before retirement, he purchased property so he could spend his days hunting and fishing. His kids and grandkids have great memories of times with Mike at the property and family summer vacations at the lake. He enjoyed euchre, pinochle and a card game the grandkids called “papas game.” Mike had the privilege of spending his retirement years seeing his grandkids grow up and be a big part of their lives at every phase. Christmas at papas was always a big deal as he loved to shop and wrap gifts for everyone. Mike and Brenda enjoyed many wonderful friendships and years at Cornerstone EPC Church in Brighton, Michigan. Mike organized a yearly bowling tournament for the Crossroads Sunday School class. The last few years Mike and Brenda have enjoyed the winter months in Naples, Florida. Mike is remembered as a great husband, dad and papa. He will be dearly missed.

Mike is survived by his wife Brenda; daughters, Cori (Todd) Oldford, and Nicole (Mark) Brewster; grandchildren, twins Alex and Mackenzie, Reece and Kaitlyn; brothers, Gary and Randy, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Jeffrey who died at birth.

A memorial service for Mike wil be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Cornerstone Church in Brighton, Michigan with a gathering beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Preferred memorials: Cornerstone Church or the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

