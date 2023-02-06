On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.
WKSD
Monday, February 6 – Wayne Trace at Crestview (girls)
Tuesday, February 7 – Defiance at Paulding (girls)
Thursday, February 9 – Paulding at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, February 10 – Wayne Trace at Paulding (boys)
WERT
Friday, February 10 – Van Wert at Elida (boys)
