VW independent hoops roundup

Delphos St. John’s 48 Crestview 43

DELPHOS — Freshman guard Cameron Elwer scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Delphos St. John’s to a 48-43 upset win over No. 4 Crestview on Saturday.

10 of Elwer’s points came in the fourth quarter, including a 6-for-6 performance at the free throw line.

The Blue Jays led 14-9 after one quarter, with Elwer scoring six points and Landen Grothaus and Jack Gerker each hitting a trey. Mitch Temple scored seven of Crestview’s first quarter points. Scoring was sparse in the second quarter, as Grothaus and Elwer each hit a triple, while Gavin Etlzer scored five points to help close the gap to two, 20-18 at halftime. The Blue Jays led 32-29 after the third quarter.

Temple led Crestview (16-2) with 14 points while Etzler finished with 13.

The Knights will host Lincolnview on Friday and Tinora on Saturday. Delphos St. John’s will host Bath on Tuesday.

Van Wert 72 St. Henry 52

ST. HENRY — Van Wert spoiled St. Henry’s 100 years of basketball celebration with a 72-52 win on Saturday.

Aidan Pratt scored 26 points in the win, Carson Smith added 13 and AJ Proffitt scored 10 points off the bench. St. Henry was led by Curtis Puthoff, who came off the bench to score 16 points. Evan Bowers added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Caden Bergman scored 10 points.

The Cougars scored the final five points of the first quarter and led 21-16 entering the second period. Van Wert led 42-30 at halftime and 57-42 at the end of three quarters.

Van Wert (12-7) will travel to Elida on Friday.

Paulding 72 Lincolnview 49

PAULDING — Paulding used a balanced scoring attack to defeat visiting Lincolnview 72-49 on Saturday.

Peyton Adams led all scorers with 18, Luke Zartman and Ethan Foltz each scored 15 and Casey Agler added 10 for the Panthers, who shot 56 percent from the floor. Austin Bockrath led Lincolnview with 16 points, Cal Evans scored 13 and Kreston Tow 11.

Paulding led 12-5 after one quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 54-27 after three quarters.

Lincolnview (1-17) will play at Crestview on Friday, then will face Arlington at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana at 2 p.m. on Saturday.