Crestview to hold preschool screening

Submitted information

Crestview Local Schools will hold preschool screening for the 2023-2024 school year on April 13-14 at the Crestview Early Childhood Center.

Parents/guardians of a child three years of age by May 1, 2023, who are interested in having him/her attend Crestview’s Early Childhood Center may have their child screened for preschool for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents/guardians requesting open enrollment for their preschool student into the Crestview School District should also register at this time.

Screening appointments can be made beginning Monday, February 27. Parents can call the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419.749.9100, extension 3000 to schedule a preschool screening appointment for their child.

On the day of your child’s screening appointment, please bring the following documents to complete the enrollment process.

● Child’s original birth certificate

● Child’s social security card

● Child’s immunization records

● Custody papers (if applicable)

● One proof of residency documentation (bank statement, mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, or rent receipt) A post office box can not validate residency requirements.

For additional information or questions, contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal at dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100 extension 3001.