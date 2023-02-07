Dorthy M. Pharis

Dorthy M. Pharis, 92, of Van Wert passed away Sunday afternoon, February 5, 2023, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on September 24, 1930, in Defiance County, the daughter of Raymond D. and Iva Marie (Heardman) Pace, who both preceded her in death. Dorthy married Robert E. West, who preceded her in death on February 18, 1975. She married Carl G. Pharis March 6, 1976, and he passed away April 8, 2010.

Family survivors include a niece, Marilyn Neate of Convoy; a stepdaughter, Sharon Lyons of West Liberty, Ohio; a special friend, Linda Blue of Van Wert; a nephew, David Neate, and several step grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Dorthy was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Helen Neate and her husband Clarence Neate.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert with Pastor Paul Hazelton officiating.

Preferred memorials: to the donor’s choice in honor of Dorthy.

