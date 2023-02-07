Girls hoops: Crestview, Van Wert win

VW independent sports

Crestview 51 Wayne Trace 18

CONVOY — No. 9 Crestview simply overwhelmed Wayne Trace 51-18 in the home finale at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Monday.

Along the way, Cali Gregory broke Crestview’s career three point record. The 5-10 junior hit four treys in the game, including three in the first quarter. The second one broke the record and Gregory went on to finish with 18 points. Kennedy Crider added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Ellie Kline tallied 10 points.

Crestview led 18-5 after the first quarter, 36-9 at halftime and 47-14 after three quarters.

The Knights shot 59 percent from the floor (20-of-34) and 5-of-5 from the foul line, while Wayne Trace was 7-of-28 shooting and 4-of-7 from the free throw line. Gracie Shepherd led the Raiders with eight points and six rebounds.

Crestview (16-4) will finish the regular season at Lincolnview on Thursday. The junior varsity game will be two quarters and will begin at 6 p.m. Wayne Trace (11-10) will host Paulding the same night.

Van Wert 56 Lima Central Catholic 44

LIMA — Sofi Houg and Kyra Welch combined for 43 points and Van Wert improved to 12-8 with a 56-44 win at Lima Central Catholic on Monday.

Houg, who had 24 points, scored eight in the first quarter, including a pair of treys, but the Cougars trailed 15-14 at the end of the period. Houg and Welch each scored six in the second quarter and Van Wert led 28-21 at halftime, then 38-31 after three quarters. Welch scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Lima Central Catholic’s three scorers were all in double figures – Olivia Stolly (17), Kiegh Macklin (15) and Bridget Mulcahy (12).

The Cougars will close out the regular season at home against Elida on Thursday.