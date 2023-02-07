Judge Miller named presiding judge

LIMA — Mark C. Miller, Judge of the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals has been designated as presiding judge of the court for 2023. In this capacity, Judge Miller calls and presides over oral arguments presented by the parties to a case, decides procedural motions, conducts meetings of the judges to discuss and resolve any administrative matters, and is responsible for the daily administration, docket and case management of the court among other duties.

Judge Miller was elected to the Third District Court of Appeals in 2020. Prior to joining the appellate court, he served as a judge on the Findlay Municipal Court.

Previously, Judge Miller worked 22 years in the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office first as an assistant county prosecutor, then as the elected prosecutor.

Judge Miller is a past recipient of the Ohio State Bar Foundation Community Service Award for Lawyers 40 and Under as well as the Distinguished Leadership Award from the Hancock Leadership Alumni Association. As prosecutor, he was appointed by the governor to serve on the Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission. Locally, he co-chairs the Community Awareness Committee of the Hancock County Coalition on Addiction, is a past president of the Black Swamp Area-Boy Scout Council and is involved in his church and many community organizations.

The Third District Court of Appeals is comprised of 17 northwest Ohio counties, including: Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert and Wyandot. The other judges serving on the Third District Court include John R. Willamowski (Lima), William R. Zimmerman (Sidney) and Juergen Waldick (Lima) who replaces the recently retired Stephen R. Shaw.