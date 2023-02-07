Knights have new fall sports leaders

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Monday’s special meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Baord of Education was a brief one.

The board approved a pair of supplemental contracts for fall sports coaches – Cole Harting as head football coach and Cindy Lamb as head soccer coach.

Harting, who has served as offensive coordinator at Van Wert, will take over for James Lautzenheiser (see Sports page for more), while Lamb is taking over for John Dowler.