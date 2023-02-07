Random Thoughts: tourney, rankings, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of random thoughts centers around tournament draws, Martin RPI rankings, tournament sites, polls, the Hoosier Gym, the Pro Bowl, Kyrie Irving and the Super Bowl.

Tournament draws

As you know, boys tournament draws were held and brackets set on Sunday.

The top half of the Division II Liberty-Benton district appears to be stacked and could be a real dog fight. Van Wert earned the No. 3 seed. After bye, the Cougars will face Elida or Upper Sandusky in the sectional finals, with a trip to the district semifinals on the line. As expected, Defiance and St. Marys Memorial are the top two seeds.

As usual, the Division IV Elida district is loaded with Crestview, Kalida, Ottoville, Pandora-Gilboa Delphos St. John’s etc. Whichever team advances to the regional will have truly earned it.

Martin RPI

For the most part , it appears the Martin RPI got seeding right. Yes, there’s still some skepticism about it but overall, it’s tough to argue with how teams were seeded.

Sites

A big thank you to all of the sites that are hosting tournament basketball games this year. It’s a big undertaking and a lot of work.

Polls

Saturday’s loss to Delphos St. John’s didn’t hurt Crestview too much in this week’s Division IV associated press poll. The Knights dropped one spot, to No. 5.

The Lady Knights moved up a spot to No. 9 in Division IV.

Hoosier Gym

What a treat for Lincolnview’s boys basketball players and coaches and the fans – a game at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana this Saturday. The junior varsity game against Arlington will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the varsity game.

Tickets are $10 and must be purchased at the door at Hoosier Gym using a voucher available in the Lincolnview High School Office today during school hours.

NFL Pro Bowl

Dear NFL – please stop. We’re to the point where you can name players to the Pro Bowl without actually holding the event.

Kyrie Irving

Perhaps I’m feeling salty today but why in the world would any team want to trade for Kyrie Irving and all of the drama that seems to go with him?

Super Bowl

Count me among those who think Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be a good one.

Not that it means much, but here’s my pick – Philadelphia in a close one, 28-24.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.