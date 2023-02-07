VWCF offering program for nonprofits

The Van Wert County Foundation is kicking off a new nonprofit capacity-building program called: Elevate. Through this program, nonprofits can learn how to elevate various aspects of their organization to help support their greater mission.

The purpose of Elevate is to increase the capacity of local non-profit organizations by elevating the skills, processes, and resources needed to adapt and thrive in this fast-changing world. Serving as an informational resource and acting as a catalyst to encourage stronger collaboration among organizations, the program will strengthen local nonprofits and enhance community collaboration

As part of the program, professionals from the Ohio Association of Non-profit Organizations (OANO) will lead four in-person workshops on the following topics: board development, fundraising, grant writing, and strategic planning. Sessions will be held bi-monthly from March-September at Willow Bend Country Club. More details will be provided to participating organizations.

15 non-profit organizations will be accepted into the Elevate program with the option for two attendees per organization. The cost to participate is $100/per organization. Requirements for participation are: 1) be a 501c3 non-profit organization 2) have a presence in Van Wert County and 3) be governed by a board of directors.

To secure a spot, fill out this form or email VWCF Director of Philanthropy, Laney Nofer, at laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org, Attn: Elevate program. Organizations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline is March 1.