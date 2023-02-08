Lincolnview shares open enrollment info

Submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code 3313.64 or 3313.65 will again permit students from adjacent school districts to apply and enroll in the district’s schools through “Open Enrollment” for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications are now being accepted through May 31 on a first come, first serve basis according to the time and date the application was received in the District Office of Lincolnview Local Schools.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students must complete an application at kindergarten registration on March 6-10 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincolnview Elementary School. Applications will be considered in the order received and space may be limited.

All applications (except for kindergarten students) must be completed and returned no later than May 31. Applications are available at Lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “Forms” > “Student Enrollment” or by contacting the District Office at 419.968.2226. Interested individuals may also stop in person or send a written request for an application:

Lincolnview Local Schools

Attn: District Office

15945 Middle Point Road

Van Wert, Ohio 45891

All approved open enrollment transfers in effect for the 2022-2023 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2023-2024 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.