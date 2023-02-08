OSHP releases crash figures, main causes

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — 5,613 fatal crashes occurred on Ohio roadways between 2018-2022, resulting in 6,081 fatalities, according to figures released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Fatal crashes are often preventable when you’re driving attentively, responsibly, and sober,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Distracted driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, and as we approach the effective date of Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving law, I encourage all drivers to begin focusing today on the habit of keeping their phones down and their eyes on the road. As more drivers put away distractions, more lives will be saved.”

From 2018 to 2022, Franklin County (538) led the state in fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga (445), Hamilton (294), Montgomery (275) and Lucas (207) counties. Combined, these five counties accounted for 31 percent of all fatal crashes statewide.

During this five-year period, more than one in five fatal crashes were the result of driving off the roadway. Additionally, unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely and running a stop sign were the next top contributing factors in fatal crashes statewide from 2018-2022.

“Every day our troopers and law enforcement partners see the tragic consequences of driving distracted, impaired and at unsafe speeds,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Our troopers are committed to educating drivers on safe driving habits to make our roadways safer.”

Senate Bill 288, which was signed by Governor DeWine in January, bans the use of electronic devices while driving in most circumstances. The new law will take effect in April.

The Patrol reminds motorists to call #677 when they see unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roadways.