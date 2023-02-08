VW independent sports roundup

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Allen East 50 Lincolnview 28

HARROD – Led by Kennedy Truex and Savana Brooks, Allen East defeated Lincolnview 50-28 on Tuesday.

Truex scored 16 points, including 11 in the first quarter, and Brooks added 14. The Mustangs led 20-11 after the first quarter, 31-16 at halftime and 27-18 entering the fourth quarter.

Lincolnview was led in scoring by Makayla Jackman, who finished with 11 points.

The Lancers (11-10, 2-5 NWC) will host No. 9 Crestview in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Wrestling

Van Wert 52 Elida 30

ELIDA — James Smith (157) and Caleb Bledsoe (138) pinned their opponents and Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth (138) won via major decision to help Van Wert to a 52-30 dual match win at Elida on Tuesday.

Briggs Wallace (132) Abram Collins (144), Ethan Johnson (150), Fletcher Smith (175) and Breese Bollenbacher (215) lost by pin.

Wesley Vaughn (106), Matthew Dunno (113), Xavier Leal (120), Kaedyn Swander (126), Morgein Bigham (165) and Nick Edwards (285) each won by forfeit.

The Cougars will compete in the WBL championships Saturday at Elida.

Bowling

Commodore Invitational

LIMA — Van Wert won the girls championship at Perry Commodore Invitational at 20th Century Lanes in Lima on Saturday.

The Cougar boys fell to eventual champion Liberty Center.