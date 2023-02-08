YWCA accepting clothing donations

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is currently accepting donations for their “Shop for Good” Boutique that will be held in April.

For anyone doing a “closet clean out” and would like to donate items for the boutique, the YWCA is taking women’s/juniors gently used name brand clothing and accessories. If wanted, a tax form can be provided for the donation.

Please drop items off between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the YWCA of Van Wert County, E. Main St., Van Wert, or contact klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org to set-up an evening or weekend drop-off time.

YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.