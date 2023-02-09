Busy week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

16 defendants appeared for various hearings before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this week.

Arraignments

Christopher Spanos, 53, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to provide notice of change of address, a first degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 1.

Timothy Hilker, 51, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to harassment with a bodily substance and assault, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond. He later changed his plea to guilty to the assault charge. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 22.

Eric Hohman, 33, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of forgery, fifth degree felonies and identity fraud, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. March 1.

Michael Missler, 33, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to vandalism, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 22.

Anthony Oliver, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond along with no contact order. A pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 22.

Jamal Pirani, 41, of Findlay, entered a not guilty plea to making a terrorist threat, a third degree felony. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 22.

Rodney Perry, 30, Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, F4 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/8/23 @ 9:30 a.m.

Jonathon P. Miller, 30, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 8.

Sentencings

James Jewell, 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for 73 days already served and he was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

William Crutchfield, 50, of Paulding, was sentenced to two years of community control, one year of intensive supervision and 30 days in jail at a later date for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undero random screens, a substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Zachary Dominique, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after admitting to violating probation by failing a drug test and failing to appear at a drug screen. He was given credit for 36 days time already served.

Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after admitting to violating community control by refusing to go the WORTH Center on charges of receiving Stolen Property and forgery, both fifth degree felonies. She was given credit for 97 days time already served.

Wayne Kimmel, 37, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, admitted to violating intervention in lieu of conviction by failing drug tests. A further hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 1.

Plea changes

Jose Sanchez, 44, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic Violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. March 22.

Wilmar Lopez, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. A further hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. March 22.

In addition to those hearings, Joseph Mohr, 46, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 22.