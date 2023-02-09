Nila N. Stagner

Nila N. Stagner, 83, of Iola, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

She was born in Stinesville, Indiana February 11, 1939, to Roy and Katherine (Stafford) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She married Jobe M. Stagner on June 17, 1961, and he passed away November 10, 2007.

Nila is survived by her two daughters; Joy N. (Howard) Dudley of Pratt, Kansas, and Angela L. (Jack) Hancock of Iola, Kansas. Also surviving are four grandchildren; James A. Hancock, Andrew Hancock, John M. Dudley, and Alicia Germany and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Nila graduated with a Masters Degree in Education in 1960 from Frankfurt Pilgrim College of Frankfurt, Indiana. She was a teacher for kindergarten and special needs students. She also had worked as an admitting clerk in three different cities; Arkansas City, Kansas, Greenfield, Indiana, and Lima. She retired from Wal-Mart in Tucson, Arizona.

She enjoyed her walk with the Lord especially in her music. She also enjoyed family and especially taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Kelly Klubek officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.