Ohio deer harvest up in 2022-2023

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday, February 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since September 10, 2022.

“Ohio is consistently one of the nation’s best states for deer hunting, and this season reaffirmed that status,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio hunters have enjoyed a long season with many chances to get afield. This is the first time since 2012-13 that the number of deer taken surpassed 200,000.”

Ohio’s statewide deer harvest, by year:

Deer harvest totals were up for the most recent hunting season. ODNR photo

2022-23: 210,977

2021-22: 196,988

3-year average (2019-2021): 193,058

Ohio’s 2022-23 statewide deer harvest, by individual season:

Archery: 99,742

Weeklong and two-day gun seasons: 87,095

Four-day muzzleloader season: 13,617

Two-day youth season: 9,515

Controlled firearm hunts: 1,008

Top 10 counties for 2022-23 deer harvest:

Coshocton (7,590). Last season, Coshocton County also led the state with 7,144 deer checked.

Tuscarawas (7,028)

Muskingum (5,982)

Ashtabula (5,592)

Knox (5,477)

Licking (5,467)

Holmes (5,183)

Guernsey (5,073)

Carroll (4,866)

Trumbull (4,251)

Most popular hunting implements:

Crossbow: 71,701 (34%)

Straight-walled cartridge rifle: 56,437 (26%)

Shotgun: 36,398 (17%)

Vertical Bow: 28,041 (13%)

Muzzleloader: 17,854 (9%)

Handgun: 546 (1%)

Deer harvest, by type:

Bucks: 86,645; 41% of the total

Does: 101,141; 48%

Button bucks: 19,851; 9%

Bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than 3 inches: 3,340; 2%