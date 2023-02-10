Balanced Knights top Lancers 60-37

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Lincolnview hung tough with No. 5 Crestview for the first half but the Knights pulled away for a 60-37 Senior Night win at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday.

“It was an emotional night as we honored our seven seniors,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said.

The seven seniors are Gavin Etzler, Dru Nielsen, Mitch Temple, Carson Hunter, Nate Lichtle, Nasir Easterling and Wesyn Ludwig.

Crestview’s Nasir Easterling goes up for two of his eight points against Lincolnview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Behind four points each by Wren Sheets and Easterling, the Knights led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. Lincolnview’s Austin Bockrath and Kohen Cox each hit treys in the opening stanza.

Easterling and Hunter each scored four points in the second quarter, while Bockrath accounted for seven of Lincolnview’s points in the period. By halftime, the Knights led 25-18.

“I thought Lincolnview did a good job of controlling the tempo in the first half,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We didn’t do a good job of executing our defensive game plan in the first half and they took advantage of our mistakes.”

The Knights (17-2, 6-1 NWC) gained separation in the third quarter with a 21-9 scoring advantage that made it 46-27 at the end of the period. Isaac Kline hit a pair of triples, Etzler added five points and Sheets tossed in a pair of buckets.

Kline and Nielsen added fourth quarter baskets, while Bockrath, who finished with 16 points, had a pair of buckets. Kline led Crestview with nine points and was one of nine Knights to score. Easterling and Jaret Harting each added eight points.

“In the second half we did a much better job of pressuring and making things tough on them which led to some transition offense for us,” Etzler said. “We were very balanced again tonight which makes it hard to key on any one player for us.”

“I’m very proud of our kids tonight,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “I felt they gave everything they had. Unfortunately for us we gave up some easy baskets off of our turnovers and not finding guys in transition. Give credit to Crestview, they are a very good team.”

Lincolnview (1-18, 0-6 NWC) was 14-of-40 from the floor and 5-of-8 from the free throw line with 11 turnovers. Crestview finished 26-of-43 shooting and 2-of-4 from the foul line with nine turnovers. The Knights had a 20-13 rebounding advantage.

Both teams will return to action today. Lincolnview will play Arlington (2 p.m. JV start) at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, and Crestview will host Tinora.

Box score

Crestview 10 15 21 14 – 60

Lincolnview 8 10 9 10 – 37

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 3-0-7; Dru Nielsen 1-0-3; Kellin Putman 1-0-2; Isaac Kline 3-0-9; Mitch Temple 3-0-6; Carson Hunter 2-0-4; Jaret Harting 3-2-8; Nate Lichtle 1-0-3; Wren Sheets 3-0-6; Connor Sheets 2-0-4; Nasir Easterling 4-0-8

Lincolnview: Kreston Tow 2-1-5; Austin Bockrath 6-2-16; Holden Price 1-0-2; Kohen Cox 2-0-6; Jared Jessee 1-1-3; Wyatt Friedrich 2-1-5

JV: Crestview 52-39