CERT holds annual banquet, thanks members, donors

Pictured from left to right are: Justin Brant, Pat Ballard, Matt Saunier, Kevin King, Tyler Lautzenheiser, Mark Klausing, Brad Doner, Chris Bercaw, Kris Craft, Greg Roberts, Tanga Mitchell, Treena Proffitt, Sindi Matthews, Renee Matthews, Libby Gardner, Rick McCoy, Jacob Hicks, Brecken Matthews. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Members of Van Wert County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) were honored during the annual banquet, which was held Monday evening at Black Angus in Van Wert.

“A simple ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like enough,” CERT Chairman Mark Klausing said. “You have gone above and beyond what has been asked of you in 2022. The dedication, commitment and determination

to do what is right has not gone unnoticed.”

In 2022, CERT responded to 41 fires providing canteen services at 40 of them, assisted 16 families totaling 52 members, assisted 897 first responders and was on scene for a total of 220 hours. On average, CERT members would respond to each scene, regardless of the weather or time of day. Overall, the CERT team accumulated a total of 1260 response hours over the course of the year.

By comparison, in 2019, which was the second year for Van Wert County CERT, the team responded to 18 fires, served nine families, assisted 361 responders and had 11 traffic control requests. In all, CERT was on scene for a total of 92 hours.

At the inception of CERT there were six members. Today, there are 27 active members.

During Monday’s banquet, Klausing noted the organization received nearly $27,000 in donations from individuals and businesses to respond to disasters and assist families in need. He also lauded the help of the United Way of Van Wert County.

“That money goes to the families affected as well as helping to maintain any apparatus we have so that we can respond effectively,” Klausing said. “The United Way, again, played a pivotal role in our organization’s success in 2022. From restocking our canteen supplies to maintaining our equipment, the funds received from the United Way have allowed us to remain ready to serve our community at a moment’s notice.”

Klausing also mentioned Walmart, Chief Supermarket and Pak-A-Sak as businesses that provide water, Gatorade, coffee and snacks to first responders, and he paid tribute to all emergency workers.

“When it comes to responding, we certainly would not be able to do what we do without first being asked,” Klausing stated. “The relationships cultivated with local fire departments and law enforcement agencies has launched the success of our team. With that, I would like to thank the fire chiefs from all of the Van Wert County Fire Departments, the Van Wert Police Chief and the Van Wert County Sheriff for trusting our organization to tend to the matter at hand.”

“I know our members have the utmost respect for the work their firemen, volunteers, deputies and officers do day in and day out. We look forward continuing these relationships,” he added.