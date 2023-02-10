Chester Eugene “Gene” Placke

Chester Eugene “Gene” Placke of Findlay passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Gene was born on July 22, 1938, in Middle Point to Elsie and Julian Placke, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life Ruth A. Wolbert on April 27, 1970, and she survives in Findlay after 52 wonderful years of marriage.

Also surviving are his son: Andrew (Kerrie) Placke of Ohio City and his daughter Jeanann (Jim) Thomas of Findlay; grandchildren: Crystal (Mike) Koon of Vandalia, Christopher (Katie) Placke of West Milton; Kelsie Preston of Greenville, Audrianna Placke of Wapakoneta and Tayler Thomas of Findlay. His life was filled with five beautiful great-grandchildren: Hendrix, Charletta, Barrett, Ray and Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his son Vincent Placke; granddaughter Macie Preston and a brother Steve Placke.

At the age of nine, Gene went to work at a Locker Plant in Delphos. In 1956, Gene graduated from Delphos St. John High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He earned the rank of Chief Warrant Officer and retired from the Navy in 1978. He then went to work for the Perry Corporation. While working for Perry, Gene headed up the Junior Achievement Program for high school students. He officiated little league sports and was an active member of the video and sound team at StoneBridge Church for 15 years. Gene loved to travel, make quilts and spend time with his family.

The family of Gene would like to give a special thanks to his hospice nurse Ginny and the whole hospice team for the exceptional care they showed Gene.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. Thursday, February 16, in the Hanneman Funeral Home, Findlay, where military honors will be rendered by the Hancock County Memorial Squad.

Preferred memorials: Bridge Hospice, Findlay, or The Wilds, Cumberland, Ohio.

