Cougar girls win regular season finale

VW independent sports

In her final game at home, Sofi Houg scored 15 points to lead Van Wert to a 37-32 win over Elida on Thursday.

Houg was one of four seniors playing in the regular season finale, along with Sayler Wise, Kyra Welch, Maria Bagley and Erin Schaufelberger.

Houg and Wise each knocked down a trey in the first quarter and Van Wert led 10-5 at the end of the period. Wise added another triple in the second quarter and the Cougars led 18-15 at halftime. Bagley added a pair of third quarter baskets and Van Wert expanded the lead to 29-19 entering the fourth quarter. Kyra Welch scored six of her eight points in the final period.

Addisyn Freeman led Elida 14 points, including a pair of fourth quarter treys.

With the victory, the Cougars finished the regular season 13-9 (6-3 WBL). No. 6 seed Van Wert will face No. 5 seed St. Marys Memorial in the Division II sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bluffton High School.

The two teams met January 12, with the Roughriders posting a 43-35 victory.