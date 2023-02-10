Crime Stoppers seeking robbery info

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert City Police Department solve this investigation.

On June 18, 2022, the Van Wert Police Department received a 911 call of an aggravated burglary that occurred at 512 Burt Street. Officers made contact with the owner/victim of the home and learned the following:

“The victim reported he was sleeping when he woke up to someone entering his home. The victim called out to the intruder who then jumped on the victim as he lay in bed. The intruder placed an item over the victim’s head and threw him to the ground. The victim attempted to get away from the intruder at which time, the intruder struck the victim in the head. The Intruder then bound the victim’s hands and tied him to a bed. The intruder left a short time later. The victim was able to free himself sometime later and went to a nearby neighbor’s house for help. At this time, the victim found that his truck was stolen.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

In addition to the truck, the intruder stole a small amount of cash. The truck was later located abandoned by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 224 near Marsh Road.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1000.

