Elks award…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Kyra Welch (left) and Lauren Black (middle), seniors at Van Wert High School as the recipients of the Student of the Month for January. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Welch and Black are pictured with Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Secretary. Photo submitted