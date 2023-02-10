Muni Court releases activity report

Submitted information

Van Wert Municipal Court has released the activity report for the month of January, 2023.

The Court had a total of 381 cases for the month, as follows: 258 traffic cases; 91 criminal cases; and 32 civil cases. The Court performed 0 weddings in January. Fines and costs in the amount of S61,323.S7 were distributed to government agencies by the Municipal Court as follows: $15,195.12 to the State of Ohio; $34,900.80 to the City of Van Wert; $7,018.40 to the County of Van Wert; $328.98 to the Van Wert Sheriff’s Department; $27 to Crime Stoppers, and S2,053.77 to Capital Recovery.

The above disbursements include $802 to Legal Aid, S1,912.50 to Victim of Crime and S979.50 to computerization. The total amount collected in back fines from capital recovery for the year is S9,410.04. The Court’s supervision fund brought in $3,306 for the month. The nature of the offense and the arresting authority are factors which affect the distribution of the fines.

The charging authorities were; traffic cases; driving under the influence (12); state patrol 6 and SVW 3; SHF 2 and Delphos PD 1. General traffic (246) OSP 143; Van Wert PD 60; Delphos 12 and Sheriff 31.

Criminal charges (91) – Van Wert Police 62; Ohio State Patrol 7; Sheriff 12; Delphos Police Department 7; ODNR 2; child support 0; Extradition 1.

Civil cases (32) – regular money only complaints 24; evictions 5; other — BMV driving privileges 1 and small claims complaints 2. Monies collected for judgment creditors by garnishment for the month totaled $49,844.66.

Judge Jill Worthington signed eight search warrants during the month.

Traffic/Criminal Activity: The court had 277 scheduled arraignments; 140 pre-trials, 10 trials to the court, 0 Jury Trials, 1 sentencing hearings, 0 suppression hearings, 0 vehicle forfeiture hearings, 4 preliminary hearings, 13 probation violation hearings, 2 show cause hearings, 0 bond hearings, 0 expungement hearings, 9 change of pleas, 2 no contest hearings, 0 driving privilege hearings, 1 extradition hearing, 0 ALS hearings, 27 status conferences, 0 motion hearing, 0 ignition interlock hearings, 8 warrant hearings, 2 compliance hearings and 8 veteran’s court hearings.

The following information was submitted to the Judge from the Probation Department for the month.

Total number of persons on probation: 174

Total number of persons on intensive probation: 38

Total intakes for probation: 1

Number placed on electronic house arrest:

In home alcohol units: 2

Transdermal Alcohol Unit: 0

Ignition interlock units issued: 8

Handheld Blood Alcohol Tracker: 3

Total that successfully completed EMHA: 0

Total home visits: 2

Total office visits: 156

Probation violations filed: 6

Number of persons off probation: 9

Total community service hrs. completed: 16

UDS’s completed: 45

Diversions/Bond Conditions: 48

Rehabilitation placement: 0

Intensive outpatient treatment: 0

Re-Offenders: 0

Online courses completed: 1

Therapy dog hours: 126

Veterans Court Participants: 4