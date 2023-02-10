Oath of office…

Jamie Bradford recently took the oath of office for Van Wert Auditor. Bradford, who won the May, 2022 primary election and ran unopposed in the November, 2022 election will officially take office on March 13. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield administered the oath while Bradford’s husband, David. The Bible used at the ceremony belonged to her grandfather, Dick Dunlap, who served as a Van Wert County Commissioner. Photo submitted