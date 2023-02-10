Van Wert holds off Elida 56-53

VW independent sports

ELIDA — It wasn’t easy but Van Wert held off a late charge to defeat Elida 56-53 on Friday.

The win was the fifth in six games for the Cougars (13-7, 4-4 WBL), while the Bulldogs dropped to 8-12 (1-7 WBL). The two teams could meet again in the Division II sectional finals at Lima Sr. February 24. Van Wert has an opening round bye, while Elida needs to beat Upper Sandusky to set up a rematch.

Van Wert trailed just once in Friday’s game, 50-49 with approximately three minutes left in the fourth quarter but quickly regained the lead for good on a pair foul shots by Luke Wessell and Aidan Pratt.

A desperation heave by Elida at the buzzer fell short.

Pratt led Van Wert with 18 points, while Wessell scored 16 and pulled down a team high seven rebounds. Zori Island led Elida with 15 points while Jackson Covault scored 13 points, all in the second half.

Van Wert led 10-9 after the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime. Elida scored the first seven points of the third quarter and by the end of three quarters, Van Wert’s lead had dwindled to four, 41-37.

Behind 28 points by Conner Campbell, Van Wert rallied to win the junior varsity game 57-51.

The Cougars will host Bath on Friday and Crestview in the regular season finale on Saturday.