Winds exceed 50 miles per hour

VW independent staff

As expected, winds in Van Wert County approached and exceeded 50 miles per hour on Thursday. The entire county was under a High Wind Warning for much of the day.

According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, the highest recorded gust in the county was 55 miles per hour in Wetzel. Convoy experienced a 54 mph gust, while Wren clocked a 53 mile per hour gust. Wind speeds were measured at 52 mph in Venedocia, 48 mph in Van Wert and Hoaglin Township, and 45 mph in Ohio City.

In addition, rainfall totals were measured between one and 1.5 inches across the county.