YMCA introduces new personal trainer

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced the addition of a new personal trainer to serve members and guests.

Jaz Shandu is the YMCA’s new personal trainer. Photo submitted

According to a press release from the YMCA, Jaz Sandhu comes to the YMCA comes with years of experience and knowledge as a certified personal trainer. Her certifications include NASM personal training, virtual coaching, and soon to be nutritionist and corrective exercise certified. Her office hours will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. She’s also accessible via email, YMCAVW@gmail.com.

“I have always had a passion for helping others make change in their lives for the better,” she said.

Shandu can work with clients of all ages, abilities, and goals and her instruction can focus on endurance, strength, mobility, balance, and flexibility. She can also work with student athletes on strength, speed, agility, quickness, and injury prevention. In addition, Shandu has a variety of training methods under her belt and can use the following methods to provide a varied training: boxing, dance, MMA, body weight training, kenpo, yoga, HIIT, and more.

Her hobbies include spending time with her family, coaching soccer and basketball, gardening, reading, photography, and DIY projects. Her family includes her husband and two children. They moved from Kansas City, Kansas to be closer to family in Van Wert. She has coached basketball for a year and soccer for three years with the Y and will continue to coach during sport seasons.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all.