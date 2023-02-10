YWCA to hold annual achievement dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday March 9, at Willow Bend Country Club. Tickets are on sale now for $25 (plus processing fee) at Eventbrite.com.

YWCA of Van Wert County is excited to share this year’s honorees in the following seven categories:

Professional Leadership – Tina Braun

Advocacy – Dr. Rebecca Adams and Chelli Gamble

Women’s Empowerment – Michelle Gunter

Volunteerism – Breanne Sudduth

Youth Development – Julie Burk, Tammy Campbell, Betsy Davis and Miriam Owens

Overcoming Adversity – Mackenzie Ray

“The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all – so it is an absolute honor to be able to recognize these females who carry out our mission in their daily lives,” Kelly Houg, Mission Impact Coordinator said. “We are looking forward to a wonderful night celebrating our honorees and their commitment to the Van Wert community.”

This year’s event will be emceed by Central Insurance Chief Operating Officer Cindy Hurless. She began her career at Central in 2002. After a variety of roles, she became Central’s COO in 2018 and is a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Cindy has also been part of the YWCA Board since 2017 and is ending her second term this spring. According to Houg, Hurless believes deeply that the YWCA stands in the center of the critical work the community needs to eliminate racism, empower women and demand social justice.

The YWCA is a United Way Agency. For more information about this event, please contact Kelly Houg at 419.238.6639 or khoug@ywcavanwertcouny.org.