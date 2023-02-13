Crestview’s annual Educator Hall of Fame Ceremony was held between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games on Saturday. This year’s inductees are (front): Carole Simmons-Macklin; middle row – Nancy Speelman, Joseph Plas and Mary Jean Lautzenheiser, who’s children, Tammy Nihiser and Dr. Tom Lautzenheiser, accepted the award. Also pictured (back row, left to right) are Crestview Educator Hall of Fame presenters Bob Motycka, Mike Bowen and Carl Etzler, and Crestview Middle School Principal and presenter Trent Kreischer. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent