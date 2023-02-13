Property tax payments due next week

VW independent staff/submitted information

A reminder that the due date for first half Van Wert County property tax collections is Wednesday, February 22. The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Van Wert County Treasurer Jeff McIntosh said the office accepts payments in the form of check, cashier’s check, money order and credit or debit cards. A processing fee of 2.5 percent will be charged for all card payments by the credit card processor. An electronic check payment is an option for those paying multiple parcels and by visiting the Treasurer’s Office website, allowing up to ten parcels to be paid for in the same transaction. The processing fee for the complete service is $1.50.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, you may take your bill in its entirety, along with your payment, to the First Bank of Berne, 102 Christopher Crossing, Van Wert. The First Bank of Berne will only accept full payment and only through the due date of February 22. Partial payments will not be accepted.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov and clicking on Treasurer’s Office. Anyone wishing to make a payment by phone, should call 844.419.0200. You will need your parcel number, which is located on your bill, for over the phone payments.

Anyone with questions about their bill may call the office staff between the above business hours at 419.238.5177.