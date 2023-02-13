VW independent wrestling roundup

VW independent sports

WBL wrestling

ELIDA — Van Wert’s Joaquin Estrada won the 106 pound championship at the Western Buckeye League wrestling tournament at Elida on Saturday. Estrada claimed the title by pinning Kaleb Krogman of Celina in 3:33.

The Cougars had a pair of runner-up finishers as well. Xavier Leal (120) fell in the finals via pin (3:41) to Michael Crites of St. Marys Memorial, while Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth dropped a 5-2 decision to Wapakoneta’s Antwain Adams in the 138 pound finals.

Matthew Dunno finished third at 113 pounds after pinning Bath’s Sam Burkholder in the consolation match.

Three Van Wert wrestlers finished fourth – Renson Spear (126, 10-3 loss to Colin Fokine, Celina), Briggs Wallace (132, 9-8 loss to Dylan Maus, Elida), and Fletcher Smith (175, pinned in 4:35 by Spencer Thompson, Defiance).

As a team, the Cougars finished fourth at the tournament. St. Marys Memorial won the team title for the fourth consecutive year, while Wapakoneta was second and Celina third.

Sempowski finishes second

EATON — Van Wert’s Jillian Sempowski was the runner-up in the 110 pound weight class at the Eaton Women’s Wrestling Invitational held at Eaton High School on Sunday.

Sempowski won the quarterfinals and semifinals via pins including a victory over the No. 2 seed, then was pinned in the finals by Molly Luebke of Brookville in 1:12.

NWC wrestling

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview finished fourth and Lincolnview fifth at the NWC wrestling tournament, held Friday at Spencerville.

Crestview had two individual champions – Gavin Grubb at 120 pounds and Zayden Martin at 150. Levi Grace and Rex Gerardot each finished second.

Lincolnview’s Dylan Bower won the 175 pound title, while Cody Rickard finished second.