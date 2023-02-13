VWPD summoned to local restaurant

VW independent staff

A Forest, Ohio man was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of menacing after a weekend incident at Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill.

Joshua Deamicis

Joshua Deamicis, 47, was arrested Saturday night after law enforcement officers were dispatched to the N. Washington St. restaurant for an intoxicated man threatening people with a knife.

A victim told police he was sitting at a table when Deamicis approached him with a knife and said “ You are going to pay for this.” The witness saw the knife and tackled Deamicis and two other people at the restaurant helped subdue Deamicis until police arrived. The two witnesses were threatened as well.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, Deamicis is on probation through Van Wert Municipal Court and refused to take a portable breath test, which is a probation violation. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility after his arrest.