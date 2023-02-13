Weekend basketball, swimming recap

VW independent sports

Arlington 72 Lincolnview 59

KNIGHTSTOWN (IN) — Lincolnview had three players finish in double figures but the Lancers fell to Arlington 72-59 at the Hoosier Gym on Saturday. The gym is one of the filming locations used in the 1986 movie Hoosiers.

Kohen Cox led Lincolnview with 16 points, Austin Bockrath had 15 and Kreston Tow finished with 12. Cal Evans had nine points and a team high seven rebounds. The Lancers trailed 20-17 after the first quarter and 37-30 at halftime. Arlington took a 55-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils (16-5) were led by Jake Vermillion, who scored 22. Rylar Essinger added 16 points and Caden Russell and Jase Vermillion each finished with 10 points.

The Lancers (1-19) will finish the regular season at home against Ada on Friday.

Crestview 64 Tinora 29

CONVOY — Jaret Harting and Nate Lichtle each scored six points in the opening quarter and No. 5 Crestview ran away from Tinora 64-29 on Saturday.

The Knights led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter, 38-12 at halftime and 56-22 after three quarters. Harting went on to finish with 15 points, while Harting had 12 points, all on treys. Wren Sheets added 10 points, all in the first three quarters. Tinora’s Luke Harris led all scorers with 16

The Knights (18-2) will play at Leipsic on Thursday then will close out the regular season at Van Wert on Saturday.

Division II swimming

DEFIANCE — Van Wert’s 200 medley team (Sam Houg, Griffin Gunter, Jayden Welker and Owen Scott) won a sectional title (1:47.56) and advanced to district competition.

Welker also won two sectional titles and advanced individually in the 100 butterfly (sectional record 52.99), and the 200 individual medley (2:02.04).

Also qualifying for districts – Gunter (100 yard breaststroke), Haley Chiles in the 200 and 500 yard free) and the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Tyra McClain, Sophie Gearhart, Katie Kramer and Chiles.