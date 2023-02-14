City firefighters getting raises; council hears updates

Mayor Ken Markward provides various updates during his report to Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Members of the Van Wert Fire Department are about to get pay raises.

Monday night, Van Wert City Council approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Ken Markward and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to sign a contract with members of Local No. 681 of the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO. The vote was unanimous, 6-0, with First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler absent from the meeting.

According to Fleming, the three-year contract calls for annual raises of four, three and three percent. It also reduces the notice firefighters must give for retirement from 12 months to six months in order to get their maximum sick leave payout.

The Van Wert Fire Department currently had 18 full-time firefighters.

Council members also approved legislation amending an ordinance providing for the salaries and compensation of employees in the police department and fire department and non-bargaining unit members, and establishing job classifications, salary ranges and limitations and authorizing a specific number of employees.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat informed council that the fire department is buying a new fire truck. The plan was to buy it next year but the department learned by paying for it up front, the city will save $4,500 and receive a guarantee of no price increase over the two years it will take to build the truck.

“We think that being protected for two years of price increases could be a huge savings,” Balyeat said.

She noted the money will come from the safety capital fund. The new fire truck is expected to cost in excess of $700,000.

During his report to council, Markward said the search for a new Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation executive director appears to be winding down. Interviews are complete and an offer has been made to one of the candidates and he said an announcement may come soon. The new director will replace Stacy Adam, who’s retiring this spring. He also said he’s appointed Bonnie Thatcher to the Woodland Union Cemetery Board and he praised the police department for being named Agency of the Month by the Ohio Association of Police Chiefs and the Law Enforcement Foundation, which drew a round of applause from council members.

Fleming noted planned sanitary sewer work at Eggerss Stadium is expected to begin later this week or next week.

“All of the pipe and manholes and equipment is all here, so as soon as the contractor brings some men over to start working they’ll be ready to do that,” he explained.

Economic Development Committee Chairman Jeff Kallas said work at the site of the former Van Wert Inn on N. Washington St. should be complete by March 19, and work at the former Anthony Wayne School site on N. Jefferson St. should be done sometime next month.

Council members approved several pieces of legislation, including an ordinance authorizing Fleming to advertise, bid and award contracts for the Vision Drive extension in the Vision Industrial Park; an ordinance establishing a new fund to be known as the police department goodwill fund, with donations being used to provide wellness incentives, annual service recognition and appreciation with plaques, certificates or banquets, and an ordinance allowing Fleming to sign an easement with the property owner at 137 E. First St.

Council approved four “then and now” payments:

$23,869.09 to Fire Service Inc. for aerial ladder repairs.

$3,600 to Everett J. Prescott for the water meter replacement project.

$3,957 to Lima Radio Hospital Inc. for radio maintenance for the fire department.

$4,806 to Sound Communications, municipal court and audio software purchase.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.