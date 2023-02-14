Fundraising winners…

Lincolnview Elementary Students raised a total of $3,499 during last week’s Rivals United challenge. Leading the fundraising efforts were students in Mrs. Moreo’s first grade class, who also won the Day of Caring food drive event in the fall. Following in a close second were students in Mr. Kraner’s sixth grade class. Students participated in a change war, sticker sale, water bottle flavor packet sale, “Squishmallow” raffle, coloring contest, and spirit days. The week concluded with an elementary pep assembly complete with dodgeball game and taping the principal to the wall. Photo submitted