Possible grenade found at Van Wert home

VW independent staff

An unexpected discovery led to a regional bomb squad being called to Van Wert on Monday.

The Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Fire Department were summoned to a home in the 600 block of S. Tyler St. to investigate a possible hand grenade found on the property. According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, the grenade was discovered while remodeling was being done at the home.

The Lima Bomb Squad was called in to help with the investigation but they were unable to determine for certain the grenade was real. As a precaution, it was removed and detonated at a safe location.