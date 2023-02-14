Lancers come up short vs. Allen East

VW independent sports

A slow start came back to haunt Lincolnview in a 45-39 home loss to Allen East on Monday night.

The Lancers were outscored 17-5 by the Mustangs in the opening quarter. Lincolnview managed to trim the deficit to 28-19 at halftime and 34-29 after three quarters. Austin Bockrath paced Lincolnview with 14 points and seven rebounds. Allen East’s Carson Clum led all scorers with 23 points. Allen East (13-6, 3-4 NWC) out-rebounded the Lancers by a 34-22 margin.

Lincolnview (1-20, 0-7)will finish the regular season at home against Ada on Friday.