Lancers come up short vs. Allen East
VW independent sports
A slow start came back to haunt Lincolnview in a 45-39 home loss to Allen East on Monday night.
The Lancers were outscored 17-5 by the Mustangs in the opening quarter. Lincolnview managed to trim the deficit to 28-19 at halftime and 34-29 after three quarters. Austin Bockrath paced Lincolnview with 14 points and seven rebounds. Allen East’s Carson Clum led all scorers with 23 points. Allen East (13-6, 3-4 NWC) out-rebounded the Lancers by a 34-22 margin.
Lincolnview (1-20, 0-7)will finish the regular season at home against Ada on Friday.
POSTED: 02/14/23 at 4:37 am. FILED UNDER: Sports