Award winners…

Crestview High School, in conjunction with the Convoy Community Foundation, has established the Portrait of a Graduate Award (PGA) to recognize students who have been observed exhibiting competencies of a Crestview graduate: being an innovative thinker, invested worker, integrity-driven decision maker, interpersonal communicator, and informed citizen. Recipients were awarded prizes from the Convoy Community Foundation, Van Wert Cinemas, Crestview High School staff and administration, a PGA t-shirt, and recognition with their parents at a recent boys’ basketball game. Winter PGA award winners are: Levi Ludwig, Josie Kulwicki, Natalie Burk, Anna Gardner, Nevaeh Frye and Lily Best. Photo submitted