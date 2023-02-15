Lincolnview to hire new treasurer

VW independent staff

It appears the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education has found the district’s new treasurer.

Kaitlyn Edelbrock is expected to be approved during tonight’s board meeting. Her first official day will be April 1. She’s replacing longtime treasurer Troy Bowersock, who recently left for the same job with the Van Wert City Schools.

Tonight’s board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall