Sentencing, other hearings held in court

VW independent staff

Five defendants appeared for various hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Nathan Kreischer, 31, of Ohio City, was sentenced to six months at River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second degree felony; pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a third degree felony, and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance, a fourth degree felony. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail until admittance to River City, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 200 hours of community service. In addition, he is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and register as Tier 3 sex offender.

Nicholas Gardner, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, one year of intensive supervision and must continue treatment.

Corbin Roberts, 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and later changed his plea to guilty to both charges. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Jennifer Wilder, 48, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 15.

Chad Young, 34, of Van Wert, withdrew his plea of no contest to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield took the matter under advisement and set a further hearing.