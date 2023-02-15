State wrestling tickets now on sale

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus are now on sale at Ticketmaster. All tickets are digital and must be purchased online in advance through Ticketmaster or at the Schottenstein Center ticket office.

The state tournament is March 10-12 (Friday through Sunday) and will crown boys state champions for the 86th time and girls state champions for the first time.

OHSAA member schools received ordering information in January to purchase tickets in advance of the public all-session sale.

All-session tickets in the lower bowl of the Schottenstein Center are $75 each plus applicable service fees. All-session tickets in the upper bowl are $55 plus applicable service fees.

Single-session tickets will go on sale Monday, March 6. Single-session tickets are $18 in the lower bowl and $15 in the upper bowl plus applicable service fees.

“We are very excited to be at the Schottenstein Center for the wrestling state tournament,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “The Schott is the perfect venue to host this large state tournament. The size of the arena floor allows us to start with 10 mats and the auxiliary gymnasium is perfect for the wrestlers to warm up. We appreciate how the staff of the Schott and the tournament staff really embrace this tournament and make it a special experience for the state tournament qualifiers.”

The state tournament schedule and more information can be found here.